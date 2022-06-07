Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is a state run 13 years in the making.

“13 years ago I interviewed here at Burnt Hills to become the head coach and one of the questions was ‘how long are you going to be here,'” Burnt Hills boys lacrosse head coach Tom Schwan said Tuesday.

“I’ve never stayed at a program 13 years, I want to take the current kindergarteners that I’m going to be working with in the youth program and see them all the way through their senior year.”

That wasn’t the only thing on Schwan’s to do list, but there’s only one thing left to check off this season. Those seniors have a chance at the program’s first state title when they play their Class C state semifinal Wednesday evening.

“They had goals to win the Suburban Council, they did that for the first time in school history,” Schwan said. “They had the goal of having the best regular season record which we did, get to the Section 2 championship, win the Section 2 championship.”

“Win the regional game, win the semifinal, and advance to the state championship game,” Schwan said.

“We don’t want to go home on a loss we want to come home with a trophy in our hand,” senior faceoff specialist Rocco Mareno said.

With just about every record in the books broken, the Spartans are confident this veteran group has fate on its side.

“We’ve been talking that we’re the team of destiny and that’s the hope,” senior midfield Jack Scalise said. “We’re trying to set history, make something happen and that’s our hope for tomorrow.”

“Never really experienced anything like this just having so many guys so close with each other,” senior goalie Tyler Manning said. “We all just grew up playing the game together and really excited to get those last couple opportunities to do that.”

The icing on the cake for Burnt Hills is the chance to stay in their own back yard at Casey Stadium. They’ll fill the shoes of the games’ greats in the biggest tilt of their young careers.

“Years ago we would go to the UNC vs. UAlbany game, I went with Rocco, Kevin [Carney] and Tyler,” Scalise said. “It’s just a great opportunity to play where those guys have played like those greats like Lyle Thompson, Connor Fields, all those guys, it’s awesome.”

The Spartans face off with Section VIII’s Manhasset at 6:30 Wednesday night.