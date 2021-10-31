Burnt Hills hangs tough in nail biter sectional title win over South Glens Falls

Schuylerville, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section 2 Class B field hockey bracket went chalk all the way to the title game, with top seeded South Glens Falls meeting two seed Burnt Hills Sunday morning at Schuylerville.

The Spartans got the job done in the scoring department early, as Grace Todd set up in front of the net off a penalty to put Burnt Hills on the board 1-0.

The defense hung in tough from there, with goalie Katherine Jensen blanking the top seeded Bulldogs on the way to a 1-0 Burnt Hills sectional championship win.

“It feels so good just running into my team at the end and us all hugging and screaming and we have this record we have to hold onto and this is our ninth year,” Todd said. “We didn’t get to do it last year so it just feels so good to be here with them.”

“We have the legacy to uphold and history we have to protect with our sectional title so we just have to keep fighting for the girls that came before us,” Todd said.