Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills visited Shenendehowa Saturday morning in a matchup between two of the best volleyball programs in the Capital Region.

Burnt Hills showed just why they’re a cut above the rest. Led by Carlie Rzeszotarski, the Spartans defeated Shen in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16. The win kept Burnt Hills unbeaten.

Burnt Hills plays at Troy next on Tuesday at 6:15 while Shenendehowa hosts Niskayuna Tuesday at 6:15 as well.