Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills boys lacrosse was the heavy favorite entering the Class C championship against South Glens Falls Tuesday, and with good reason.

The Spartans dropped down to Class C after winning last year’s Class B title, and only lost one game to Shenendehowa this season. They were trying to hand South Glens Falls their first loss of the season.

The Spartans dominated possession early, as Shane McLernan ran through all sorts of traffic to bury a goal with his left and give Burnt Hills a 4-0 lead after one.

In the second, Colden Swisher went left, spun back to his right and found the back of the net as the Spartans picked up right where they left off. Later in the quarter, Jack Scalise missed left, but Kevin Carney scooped it up and fed Anthony Andolina on the door step who put it away to put the Spartans up 7-0.

It was more of the same in the second half. Carney dished again, this time to Nick Bailey for the easy goal as Burnt Hills rolled to the Class C title with a 17-4 win and the first back to back section titles in program history.

“We said for a long time, there’s nothing like the environment of a sectional final,” Burnt Hills head coach Tom Schwan said. “When you come into a sectional final against an undefeated team, it just adds another level to it, so I’m real proud of our guys.”

“I said it before, it’s just this group of guys and getting to experience things with them,” Burnt Hills senior goalie Tyler Manning said. “It’s great. We’re all just so tight-knit. We’re working on the field. We’re working off the field. We’re always together. And just being able to experience this twice with this group of guys, it’s amazing.”

Burnt Hills is back at Shaker Saturday for the Class C regional final.