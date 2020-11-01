Burnt Hills gets back on track with overtime win over Guilderland

Albany, N.Y. — Burnt Hills field hockey was back in action Saturday after suffering their first loss of the season to Shenendehowa. They were looking to bounce back against defending sectional champs Guilderland.

The Dutch certainly didn’t make it easy, with these two battling for over 60 minutes and needing overtime to find the game’s only goal. With just 17 seconds left in the first overtime period, Burnt Hills’ Molly Pochobradsky pulled out the goalie and found Lianna Sullivan in front of an empty net for the game winner.

“It was a perfect goal,” Sullivan said. “Those are the goals that you hope for. The pass into the open goal when she dragged the goalie over, open net, it was a good goal.”

“It was a picture perfect goal,” head coach Kelly Vrooman said. “I wish that happened during regulation but it didn’t. It took us awhile to really get things together and really until our 77 did we start passing the ball and really looking up and working as a team.”

Burnt Hills now looks ahead to Saratoga Springs on Monday while Guilderland heads to Niskayuna.

