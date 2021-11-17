Burnt Hills field hockey reacts to first state title in 34 years

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The champs are home and had a chance to catch their breath, so we caught up with Burnt Hills field hockey to relive their first state championship since 1987.

The Spartans defeated Garden City 2-1 in the Class B title game Sunday, and it all came full circle for head coach Kelly Vrooman, who played on the ’87 title team. Her focus, however, was all on the girls on the team in the present.

“I am super happy for them and so proud of them,” Vrooman said. “These were a bunch of girls that we put together way back in August. We were struggling to figure out how this all was going to work.”

“We graduated eight seniors,” Vrooman said. “The ranges of grades came from eighth grade to seniors, so they really bought into what we were doing and now we have a state championship to show for it.”

For the girls, it was all about that moment the clock hit zero.

“My first thought was just go hug the goalie and have a big group hug together,” senior captain Amelia Landry said. “We never really though we were going to be state champs this year and yeah, it was great. Just pure happiness when we won.”

“Everyone just dog piled on me and it was like an all time high for all of us,” junior goalie Katherine Jensen said.

“Just the feeling afterward, everyone was hugging together and it was just a lot of excitement,” junior forward Maddy Connelie said. “The fans were really excited. When you looked up and you saw grandparents, grandmas, students that came all the way to Long Island and it was great.

“The energy was there and thank you to all of them.”