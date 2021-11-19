Burnt Hills falls to Somers in Class A Regional

MAHOPAC, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills traveled to Mahopac Friday night to take on Section I powerhouse Somers in the Class A Regional Final. Winner would advance to the State Semifinals.

The Tuskers jumped out to an early 14-0 lead behind two rushing touchdowns from Derek Marcus. Matt Fitzsimons added a quarterback sneak to give Somers a 21-0 lead. The Tuskers entered the half up 28-0 following a Matt Kapica rushing touchdown.

The Tuskers’ Ravi Dass Jr. returned a punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Somers up 35-0. Rocco Mareno and Jaleel Joseph tallied fourth quarter touchdowns for the Spartans, as Burnt Hills ultimately fell to Somers 48-14.

When head coach Matt Shell looks back on this season and this team, this loss is not what he’ll remember. “I told them, this game is not going to define who they are, what type of kids they are,” said Shell. “They had a great season. We ran into a really good football team tonight. We knew that coming in. We had to play a perfect game and when you play really good teams, they take you out of what you want to do and Somers did.”