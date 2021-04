BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — Queensbury returned to the field after a COVID-19 pause sidelined the defending Section 2 Class A champions for the first two weeks of the season, and there was no easing into the season.

In a battle of the Spartans, Burnt Hills dominated from start to finish, blanking Queensbury 49-0.

Burnt Hills was led by three touchdowns from Michael Frattarola.