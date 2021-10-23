Burnt Hills cruises past Niskayuna, locks up Grasso Division

Niskayuna, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Class A Grasso Division was up for grabs between Burnt Hills and Niskayuna. The winner would lock up home-field advantage.
The Spartans rolled past the Silver Warriors 35-7. They’ll be the top-seed out of the Grasso Division.
Burnt Hills will wrap up their regular season at home against South Glens Falls next Friday night. Niskayuna will look to bounce back against Queensbury.
