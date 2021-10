Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills was leading the Class A Grasso Division heading into Friday night against Ballston Spa, and the Spartans made sure that didn’t change at the end of the night.

Burnt Hills jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and continued to roll from there in a 41-17 win. The Spartans visit Niskayuna next week while Ballston Spa hosts Queensbury.