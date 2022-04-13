Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills, the defending champion in Class B boys lacrosse, visited Christian Brothers Academy on Tuesday.
The Brothers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but the Spartans rattled off five goals to take a 5-3 lead. Burnt Hills didn’t look back, rolling to a 12-5 win.
CBA will look to bounce back on the road against Colonie on Thursday, while Burnt Hills will look to keep it rolling at Columbia on Thursday.
