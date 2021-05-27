Burnt Hills blanks Shaker in the first half, cruises to another big win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At Burnt Hills Thursday the Spartans hosted Shaker in girls lacrosse and this one went about how every game has gone for BHBL in the Suburban Council this season.

Allie Connally made it 8-0 Burnt Hills not even midway through the first half, and Isabel Adams followed that quickly with a breakaway goal to get to 10-0 before you could blink. The Spartans led 11-0 at halftime on their way to a 16-2 win.

Burnt Hills is back in action Tuesday on the road against Niskayuna while Shaker visits Ballston Spa Saturday at 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire