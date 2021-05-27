Burnt Hills blanks Shaker in the first half, cruises to another big win

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At Burnt Hills Thursday the Spartans hosted Shaker in girls lacrosse and this one went about how every game has gone for BHBL in the Suburban Council this season.

Allie Connally made it 8-0 Burnt Hills not even midway through the first half, and Isabel Adams followed that quickly with a breakaway goal to get to 10-0 before you could blink. The Spartans led 11-0 at halftime on their way to a 16-2 win.

Burnt Hills is back in action Tuesday on the road against Niskayuna while Shaker visits Ballston Spa Saturday at 11.