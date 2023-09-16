TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The last time Burnt Hills and La Salle met, the Spartans pulled out a 21-20 overtime win over the Cadets two years ago. The two teams faced off once again Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.

The Spartans took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by senior Santino Mareno. DJ Mosher tallied two rushing touchdowns, one in the second quarter and one in the fourth quarter, to put Burnt Hills up 19-0. The defense held down the fort, on their way to a 19-0 shutout win.

The 2-0 Spartans will visit Niskayuna next Friday. The 1-2 Cadets will host Amsterdam next Friday.