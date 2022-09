TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills Lady Spartans hit the road for a match up with the Troy Lady Warriors. Around the seven minute mark of the first half, Burnt Hills led 3-0. However, that all changed when Ella Blesi showed up for her team and scored not one but two goals in the first half.

At the half the Spartans led 5-0, but when the second half came around they kept their foot on the gas. Sam Torres scored a goal to make it 6-0 and Burnt Hills went on to win 7-0.