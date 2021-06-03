Burnt Hills Baseball honors Deacon Martucci with scoreboard dedication

Burnt Hills, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday was an emotional day at Burnt Hills High School as the baseball team dedicated their brand new scoreboard to a former Spartan who is forever a Spartan.

Deacon Martucci, the Burnt Hills baseball player who tragically passed due to a car accident in 2018, is now memorialized every time you check the score. The $18,000 donation for the scoreboard came from the Deacon Martucci Dreams Foundation. His mother Sharon was emotional following Wednesday’s dedication.

“It helps me get up in the morning to be honest,” Martucci said. “It’s so hard losing my son.”

“It’s the hardest thing in the world but having such a strong beautiful community that loves both of my children Deacon and Cannon and is willing to stand up beside me anytime I need them is something that not every community gets and not every person gets so I’m very very blessed and I know it.”

Martucci went on to talk about the inspiration behind the Dreams Foundation.

“When we created the foundation we called it the Dreams Foundation because he didn’t get the opportunity to achieve all of the many dreams that he had,” Martucci said.

“So my hope is that every time someone looks at that scoreboard and reads his name, remembers that people called him everyone’s best friend, they’ll reach a little higher and a little harder for their own dreams,” Martucci said.

“So it means the world to me.”