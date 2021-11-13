Burnt Hills and Queensbury set for Battle of the Spartans

ALBANY, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — Burnt Hills doubled up Queensbury 42-21 in week three of the regular season. Queensbury claims it’s a different team now, riding a three-game win streak into the Class A championship.

“We’re coming out hungry because we lost, and like now we’re looking for dubs,” said senior running back Zion Freeman.

Queensbury head coach Matt Crossman is 0-2 against Burnt Hills in Super Bowls, dropping both the 2017 and 2018 championships to their Spartan counterparts. Matt Shell on the other hand is 9-3 over all in title games, 2-2 vs. Queensbury with hardware on the line. Both coaches are focused on the future, not the past.

“It’s their shot,” said Shell of his team. “I told them you get one chance to do it. That’s how it is every year. That team that you have gets one opportunity and only one. So they’re going to do whatever they can to try to win the game. They’re going to play hard. They’ve done that all year.”

“The senior group… if we can send them off with a Sectional title that would be, I mean for everything that they’ve gone through this season to stay in it, it would mean the world,” said Crossman.

Burnt Hills (8-1) and Queensbury (4-5) meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at Shenendehowa.

