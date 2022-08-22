ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) — In just his first season as head coach at Christian Brothers Academy, Bob Burns led The Brothers to a Section 2 Class AA championship. Now, the Brothers will look to repeat in Burns’ second season.

If they are to do so, they will have to do it without Syracuse commit David Clement. The senior tight end and defensive end suffered a non contact knee injury and will miss the entire 2022 season.

Despite that loss, CBA returns junior quarterback Donald Jones and more from their championship run last year. Now with a year under their belts in Burns’ system, the Brothers feel they’re farther ahead than they were last year.

“It’s a lot more efficient these days, where we’re not wasting as much time in practice trying to explain things here and there,” Burns said. “Even the younger kids, because the buy-in has been tremendous with where we want the program to go, so it’s something where they’re real familiar with it too, they just don’t have the live game reps yet,” Burns added.

CBA kicks off its season on September 2 against LaSalle.