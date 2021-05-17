Burke no longer coaching CBA football

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — There will soon be a changing of the guard at CBA. After 11 seasons at the helm, Joe Burke will no longer be leading the football program.

In a release, the school said the two sides “have decided to part ways.”

CBA Athletic Director Blaine Drescher stated, “Personally, I will be forever grateful to Joe. At this point, our focus will be on hiring CBA’s next football coach. Football is embedded into the culture at CBA. This tradition makes it an attractive place to coach. We look forward to announcing our next coach in the near future. That coach will guide our student athletes and football program consistent with CBA’s mission and values.”

When reached via text, Burke said he was not retiring, and was open to an opportunity to coach elsewhere.