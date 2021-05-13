Bullock’s birthday a good one for Shenendehowa in comeback win over Shaker

Clifton Park, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Suburban Council boys lacrosse has gotten off to a slow start. Shaker had to wait out a quarantine while Shenendehowa lost their first few opponents due to a lack of players.

That gave us a great early matchup between the 1-0 Blue Bison and 1-0 Plainsmen. Shaker rattled off a quick four unanswered to start the game and stayed hot from there, leading 5-2 at the half.

Eric Hennessey got the Blue Bison going in the third with a rip to put Shaker up 6-2. The Plainsmen inched closer but Matt Calicchia pushed the Shaker lead back out to two early in the fourth to make it 7-5 Blue Bison.

The Plainsmen got a heck of a showing late from a rookie. Freshman Nathan Wolfe had a pair of goals, one getting Shen back within one at 7-6 in the fourth quarter. Then Colin Bullock took over. He scored back to back goals to give Shenendehowa a comeback 8-7 win.

The junior midfielder finished with a hat trick, and that wasn’t even the best part — Thursday was his 17th birthday. He couldn’t have written it up any better himself.

“Not at all man,” Bullock said. “It all came together right there at the end. Great team, so proud of them, awesome game.”

“I’m sure he’s going to remember this for a long time,” Shenendehowa head coach Jason Gifford said. “That’s one of the reasons why we do this, create these memories for these kids that carry on with them well past their high school years.”

Both teams are back in action Saturday at 11 a.m., with the Plainsmen at Colonie and Shaker hosting Ballston Spa.