LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland boys lacrosse team looked to win their second straight Class A title on Wednesday, while Shenendehowa was chasing their first title since 2016.

The Plainsmen roared out of the gate, leading 8-0 after the first quarter. Shenendehowa didn’t look back, cruising to a 15-9 win to capture their first section title in 6 years.

Colin Bullock led the way with seven goals for the Plainsmen. “Colin is one of the hardest working players that we’ve had come through this program,” said Shenendehowa head coach Jason Gifford. “His time in the weight room. His time in the backyard shooting. His time getting any opportunity to play lacrosse showed up tonight. We needed him to face off, he faced off. We needed him to score goals, he scored goals. We need him to play defense, he plays defense. He was amazing tonight and that’s the effort you need on a night like tonight.”

Shenendehowa will be back at Shaker for the Class A regional final on Saturday at 12:30 PM.