Without preseason games, Bills OL Mitch Morse says team is working out kinks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are halfway through training camp, and will hit the field on Thursday for their first scrimmage of the 2020 season. Two days before the scrimmage, offensive lineman Mitch Morse said the team showed out for one of the best practice days of training camp so far.

“I think Tuesday was a defining day for our team in regards to that it felt like a regular training camp day. You put three padded days together, you got to dig a little deep. You’ve got to find it, because it’s easy to come out and try to get through the day,” Mitch Morse said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. “I think the offensive line, and for that matter the whole team, came out with a mentality that let’s just get some work done because we’re really very close to this first game.”

“Yesterday was a good day and we’re able to communicate and hopefully put more of those days together. Understanding that it’s not going to be perfect, but let’s try to get as close to perfect as possible because we’re going to face some really tough defenses and really tough defensive coordinators these first couple of weeks.”

With the absence of having four preseason games to fully prepare for the season, the scrimmages will be the best way of getting everyone’s game fine tuned so that the Bills are ready to play the Jets in the first week of the season on September 13th.

“Preseason games are around for a reason. Coach is going to put us in the opportunity to mimic as much of the game as possible, while still taking care of our guys,” Morse said. “We won’t be cutting out there, we’re still teammates but it’s that fine line of finishing but understanding we’re not going to take shots on our dudes. I think we’ll get dressed a little bit, go through a little routine, if anything it gets us re-acclimated to what it’s like and get the new guys understanding what a game day is like here, and even on the road.”

“It’ll be fun and exciting, but at the same time understanding if you make mistakes, it’s okay as long as we can make them now. We don’t want to make mistakes, no one does, but right now is when we work out some kinks, test some stuff out, coaches are going to do the same thing, put us in different positions, in game-like positions and try out plays and see if they like them or not, and us players are going to go out and just fly around,” Morse said.