Who will be Singletary’s running mate?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills found a gem in last year’s draft when they snagged Devin Singletary in the 3rd round. Frank Gore is expected to be one and done in Buffalo and Sean McDermott has made it clear that he likes to have two running backs carry the load, so the team will need to find a good compliment to Singletary.

The answer could already be on the Bills roster. T.J. Yeldon is under contract for the 2020 season but he was only active for six games last season. I believe Yeldon has more to offer than what we saw last year so maybe Singletary and Yeldon are the 1-2 punch when the season begins.

Christian Wade was re-signed to a futures/reserve contract. He’s part of the International Program and is a likely candidate for the exemption which won’t count against the Bills practice squad. I would expect Wade to be in the same situation he was in last year.

There’s a healthy list of free agents who could share the backfield with Singletary and produce big numbers.

Derick Henry led the league in rushing yard and carried the Titans to the AFC title game. Henry is expected to break the bank with a new contract, so he’s an unlikely match for the Bills.

Melvin Gordon wants to a big payday but wanting a getting are two different things. The 5-year veteran was a holdout to begin last season and only averaged 3.8 yards per carry when he returned to the Chargers lineup. Gordon could command $10-12 million per season but if that number dips a little, I think the 2-time Pro Bowler will pique the Bills interest.

Jordan Howard is an interesting option and would cost much less than the previous two. Howard is coming off a down season in Philadelphia but is a tough, physical runner who could fill the role left behind by Gore. He’s just 25-years-old and was really good in his 3 seasons with Chicago prior to landing in Philly. Howard averaged over 1,100 yards in three years with the Bears.

The Bills could also go with a younger and much cheaper option in the mid-rounds of the draft. Brandon Beane is looking for a player to share the load with Singletary, not carry the load.

Here are 2 running backs that should be available on day two or three of the draft and would fill the Bills need.

UCLA’s Joshua Kelley is considered a power back at 5’10” and 214 lbs. Kelley ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his last two seasons and had 12 touchdowns in both years. Kelley had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl and was the North Squad practice player of the week.

AJ Dillon is a one-man wrecking crew. The running back from Boston College is 6-feet tall, tips the scale at 250 lbs and could be the most powerful back in the draft. Dillon’s punishing running style up the middle would be a perfect compliment to Devin Singletary.