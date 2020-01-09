Western New York military family unexpectedly spends time with Josh Allen’s family before playoff game

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – It will be awhile before Bills fans stop feeling the heartbreak from the Bills’ loss to Houston Saturday night. However, one Western New York military family has a reason to fondly remember this past weekend. They ended up unexpectedly hanging out with Josh Allen’s family.

Cindy Gersch grew up in Lockport but now lives in Atlanta with her family of 4. Her husband Kevin has been deployed overseas in Kosovo for the last 10 months. He’s a black hawk pilot with the Army National Guard. They have two kids together, Lily and Logan, and Cindy says she wanted them to get their minds off of missing their dad. So she took them to the playoff game in Texas.

“If for just such a short period of time and made them forget that their daddy is you know thousands of miles away,” Cindy said.

Before the game the family stopped by Christian’s Tailgate Bar & Grill.

“When we went inside it was packed and so the only place that was open was like one table that had like three chairs and I was like you know what I’m just going to ask these people if we can sit there,” Cindy said. “I just said excuse me do you mind if we sit there and they were like no pull up a chair.”

Little did they know they were sitting with Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s family.

“We were sitting with Josh Allen’s mom and I mean his entire family, his sister’s, his grandparents. his dad, his girlfriend and you know it was amazing,” Cindy said.

They snapped some photos with the family, but Cindy says the real treat to this experience were the kind words Allen’s family said to them after learning they were a military family.

“They told my son while he may look up to football players on the field he should also be looking up to soldiers and these true American heroes and that she’s proud of his daddy and Josh is proud of his daddy,” Cindy said.

“It was very much a positive distraction for them and they had thee best time and the whole meeting the Allen family was like the cherry on top of the Sunday,” she said.