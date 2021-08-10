Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Preseason Special at 7p.m.

Buffalo Bills

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills training camp is underway and the first preseason game is Friday against the Lions. Get prepared for the season at 7 p.m. tonight with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Preseason Special!

The show will be streamed on this page and broadcast live on News 4.

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak will be joined by WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com. They’ll discuss Josh Allen’s new contract, how the rookie defensive ends look, and what the steps the offensive line is taking to be more consistent this season.

