CINCINNATI (NEWS10) — A candlelight vigil was held outside the Cincinnati hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is recovering after he collapsed during Monday Night Football. The 24-year old remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Ohio.

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter in a game against the Bengals. Paramedics and officials from both teams as well as the NFL spent around 30 minutes on the field with Hamlin before he was rushed to the hospital.

The team confirmed he suffered cardiac arrest.

The vigil took place at 8:55 p.m., 24 hours after he collapsed. Fans from several teams were at the vigil.

“Anyways, it don’t matter who you are a fan of at the end of the day. It matters we are all human, we come together, and we show support for another human being who needs it.

Hamlin is continuing to receive support from people on social media with every NFL team changing their Twitter profile picture to the number three to support him.