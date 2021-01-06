VIDEO: Long line forms as Bills fans prepare for COVID testing

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The line was long as COVID-19 testing began for Bills fans hoping to see this weekend’s playoff game in-person.

Testing is taking place in Lot 4 of the Bills Stadium parking lot from 6:30 to 9 a.m. It’s required for anyone planning to attend the Bills-Colts playoff game in Orchard Park this Saturday.

The video above shows just how long the line was at 6:30 a.m., as testing began. The one below shows the scene around 7 a.m.

More Sports News

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report