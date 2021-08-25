State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says he wants the Buffalo Bills to stay where they are

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – A replacement for Highmark Stadium is on the minds of top state lawmakers in Albany.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie toured the current Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park a few years ago.

On Tuesday, Heastie would not say whether he supports public money for a new stadium.

“I would like the Bills to stay, stay where they are, so I, I guess I’m one who wants to make sure that the Bills stay, but what that means, I don’t know yet,” Heastie said.

Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying part of the estimated $1.4 billion price tag for a new stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire