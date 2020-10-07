(WIVB) — ESPN is reporting that two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19.
This could put Sunday’s game against the Bills in Nashville in jeopardy. Nearly two dozen players and staff tested positive for the virus last week.
The Titans vs. Steelers game scheduled for this past Sunday was postponed because of the positive results. The team’s facilities in Nashville were expected to reopen on Wednesday, but now, they can’t.
More Sports News
- NAIA votes to compensate student-athletes for use of name, image, likeness
- Report: 2 more Titans players test positive for COVID-19
- Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen vs. Rams
- Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test
- Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Lake George man arrested on Indictment Warrant for alleged business burglaries
- Adirondack Northway rest area to close for paving
- “Movies in the Pumpkin Patch” coming to Washington County Fairgrounds
- Your Local Election Headquarters: State Senate District 51
- Your Local Election Headquarters: State Senate District 49