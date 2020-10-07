Report: 2 more Titans players test positive for COVID-19

by: News 4 Staff

(WIVB) — ESPN is reporting that two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19.

This could put Sunday’s game against the Bills in Nashville in jeopardy. Nearly two dozen players and staff tested positive for the virus last week.

The Titans vs. Steelers game scheduled for this past Sunday was postponed because of the positive results. The team’s facilities in Nashville were expected to reopen on Wednesday, but now, they can’t.

