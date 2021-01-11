Ravens vs. Bills tickets sold out, unclear if fans will be allowed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills’ ticket office says that as of 1 p.m. Monday, all tickets for the Ravens vs. Bills game are sold out. Still no word from the state on weather fans will be allowed in the game.

Earlier on Monday, a spokesperson for BioReference labs said that an announcement on fans at Saturday night’s game is expected “shortly.” It’s unclear how soon “shortly” will be.

During his State of the State, Governor Cuomo says early indicators are that last weekend’s game against the Colts, which allowed about 6,700 fans into the game, was “a great success.”

The Bills began selling divisional round tickets Sunday based on season ticket holder seniority.

In an email sent from the team to season ticket holders, if the state does not approve fans in the stands for this weekend’s game, ticket buyers can have the money paid applied as an account credit, or they can request a refund.