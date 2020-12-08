Rainn Wilson calls Josh Allen ‘my second-favorite quarterback’

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WIVB) — It looks like Rainn Wilson was watching the Bills take down the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
The actor, beloved for his portrayal of the eccentric Dwight Schrute on NBC’s “The Office,” tweeted a show of support for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen just before 11 p.m.
In fact, it was a pretty strong show of support for the 24-year-old playmaker, as Wilson referred to Allen as “my second favorite quarterback.”
This earned the praise of the Bills Mafia, and even sparked a playful joke from Allen, himself.
For those who don’t understand the context, Wilson’s “Office” character continually insisted that he was “Assistant Regional Manager” of the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of fictional paper company Dunder-Mifflin, when really, he was “Assistant to the Regional Manager.”
