Patriots beat Bills 24-17

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills gave the New England Patriots quite the scare, but the Patriots scored a late touchdown to come back and beat the Bills 24-17 at Gillette Stadium. The win clinched the Patriots the AFC East title for the 11th straight season.

Josh Allen went 13-26 through the air with 208 yards and two touchdowns against a stingy New England defense.

The first touchdown for the Bills was a big man touchdown when Allen hit a wide open 320 pound lineman Dion Dawkins in the end zone for the one yard TD to tie it up at 10 going into the half.

Allen’s biggest moment of the game came in the third quarter, when he connected with John Brown on a deep ball over the top for a 53 yard touchdown to take a 17-13 lead.

Following New England’s touchdown with five minutes left in the game, the Bills drove down the field in a 14 play, 60 yard drive that ended with a fourth and goal from the Patriots 15 yard line. Allen launched it to the end zone, but the ball was swatted out of Cole Beasley’s hands to end the game-winning drive without another score for the Bills.

“When we get down to the 8 yard line with however minutes left, we need to find a way to punch it in,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “That’s on my shoulders, I take that responsibility.”

While the Bills defense was shutdown in the week four match up with the Patriots, it allowed New England to put up 414 yards, including Tom Brady’s 271 passing yards. Buffalo’s defense was unable to sack Brady in either game.

The Bills take the field for the final time in the regular season on Sunday, December 29th when they travel to Met Life Field to play the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 1 pm.