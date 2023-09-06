ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Terrel Bernard has won the competition to be the Bills starting middle linebacker despite missing all of the preseason with a hamstring injury, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Another second-year defender, cornerback Christian Benford, also will start Buffalo’s opening game against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football, and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence will start at right guard, McDermott said.

Benford, who started five games as a rookie after being drafted in the sixth round out of Villanova, beat out Kaiir Elam, the Bills’ first-round pick in 2022, and fourth-year veteran Dane Jackson, who started 14 games last season, to start opposite top corner Tre’Davious White.

Bernard, the Bills’ third-round pick last year, rotated with Tyrel Dodson, Baylon Specter, and A.J. Klein in the middle of the defense before sustaining a hamstring injury during training camp. Dodson was underwhelming in preseason, Specter is now on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment, and Klein has been released.

Buffalo has a vacancy in the linebacker corps after 2018 first-round pick Tremaine Edmunds, a five-year starter, signed with the Bears in free agency. Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey was signed to the practice squad last week. The 31-year-old Kirksey started all 17 games for the Texans last season.

Torrence, a second-round pick out of Florida, started each of the three preseason games ahead of Bates, an incumbent at the position whom the Bills value for his ability to play multiple spots on the line, including backup center.

While the Bills have a short injury list going into the opening game, safety Micah Hyde did not practice Wednesday due to a back injury. McDermott did not indicate whether the injury will keep Hyde from playing against the Jets. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” he said.

One of Buffalo’s defensive captains, Hyde sustained a season-ending neck injury in the second game of the 2022 season. Damar Hamlin started in Hyde’s place for the remainder of the season. The Bills also signed veteran Taylor Rapp to add depth at the safety position. Rapp also could play linebacker in some defensive alignments.