Mitch Morse believes the NFL will put player safety first when it comes to Bills-Titans game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Even Bills players haven’t been told much when it comes to the status of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Titans in Tennessee. We’re still waiting to find out what the league will do after two more Titans’ players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as this outbreak continues.

“I think player safety is number one and then trying to get this game going is this utmost importance for a lot of people but not at the cost of players’ health,” Bills center Mitch Morse said after practice on Thursday.

Of course one of the first things that comes to mind for players is their families. Mitch Morse has a wife and baby girl at home.

“I go home to my little gal every night, you definitely think about it. You’d be lying if you didn’t so it’s an ever evolving situation,” Morse said.

I asked Morse how comfortable he’d be playing this game knowing the severity of the Titans’ coronavirus outbreak and the fact that it’s still going on.

“You’d be lying if you didn’t have some sort of hesitation thinking about it but at the same time when we committed before the opt-out period to play the game we understood situations like this would happen. We trust everyone in positions too that are in their positions to take care of us to the utmost of their ability and hopefully if they don’t deem it safe we don’t play. And if they deem the fact that they think we can safely play this game we’ll play,” Morse explained.

The NFL is looking at many different options. One that has been brought up is the possibility of the Titans having to forfeit the game. But then that would mean the players would not get paid, including the Bills after something they had nothing to do with.

“I’d also be lying if that wasn’t a topic of conversation around as well. Yeah, you definitely want to get paid. It’s part of the reason why you play but at the same time you understand that if safety does come first. It’s tough stuff for us, who knows this could have happened to another team. I mean you’d like to think everyone’s doing the right thing and I truly do, I think everyone wants to play this game and if it comes down to that it’s very unfortunate,” Morse said.

“There’s only so much we can do as players. We can be frustrated for sure and that would be extremely frustrating but then we just kind of have to move on.”

So the waiting game continues, but Morse says he trusts and believes the NFL will put player safety first.

“You have to, you just have to…yeah I really do. I think that sometimes this league can feel transactional, it is transactional, it’s a business right? But at the same time it’s an unprecedented deal with public health in general and our health,” Morse said.

“I don’t think any decision’s being made one way or another without weighing pros and cons and all outcomes. I think they’ll exhaust everything before making this decision and then for us as players it’s just living with that decision and going forward.”