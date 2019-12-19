McGeary’s gear up for Buffalo Bills fans

For years, The Albany Bills Backers and McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany have hosted Buffalo Bills Sunday, an event where many of Bills fans gather to watch their favorite team on several big screens.



The only difference this weekend is that Buffalo will suit up on Saturday evening against the defending Superbowl Champions, The New England Patriots.



This game dates back to 1960 where The Bills won the first matchup but Buffalo hasn’t won a game against The Pats since 2016.



Bills fans and Albany Bills Backers members spoke about how they are preparing for this weekend’s big game.



The Bill Backers is a group made up of all Buffalo Bills fans who not only get together to watch the Bills play but raises money for those in need.

The Patriots will host Buffalo on Saturday, December 21 at 4:30 PM.