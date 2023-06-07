BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen has ascended to a level of stardom only the NFL’s most elite players have attained. The Bills quarterback’s celebrity status was affirmed Wednesday when it was announced that Allen will be featured on the cover of the Madden NFL 24 video game.

Allen will be the 24th active NFL player, 10th quarterback and first member of the Bills to appear on the Madden cover since EA Sports began showcasing the league’s stars in 1998.

The video game introduced in 1988 honored its namesake John Madden with the cover image last year. Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and legendary broadcaster, died in late 2021 at age 85.

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes graced the Madden NFL 22 cover. It was the second appearance for both, as Brady was on the Madden 18 cover, and Mahomes on the Madden 20 cover.

The other NFL quarterbacks to appear on the iconic video game cover are: Daunte Culpepper (2002), Michael Vick (2004), Donovan McNabb (06), Vince Young (08), Brett Favre (09), Drew Brees (11), and Lamar Jackson (21).