Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after Bills beat Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A well-deserved honor after the Buffalo Bills’ bout with the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday — Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

During the 44-34 game, Allen’s pass completion rate was 81.6 percent. In all, he threw for 415 yards.

This isn’t the first time Allen has received this honor this season. He was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Bills’ victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

