Josh Allen completes the best regular season by a Bills quarterback

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK , N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again Josh Allen put his name at the top of another Bills record, this time breaking Drew Bledsoe’s record for most passing yards in a single-season.

Against the Dolphins, Allen threw for 224 yards to end the regular season with 4,544 yards which passes Bledsoe’s record of 4,359 yards he set back in 2002.

Allen only played the first half after the Bills took a 28-6 lead over Miami. The Bills just needed to beat Miami in order to lock up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs so key starters got to watch from the sidelines in the second half.

Josh Allen is the first player in NFL history with at least 4,500 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes and five rushing touchdowns in a single season. pic.twitter.com/P6j03BSvw2 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 3, 2021

This isn’t the only record Allen broke this season. He now has the record for passing touchdowns, total touchdowns, completions and completion percentage in a single-season.

Now the Bills wait to find out who they’ll play in the first-round of the playoffs as they’ll host a home postseason game for the first time since 1996.