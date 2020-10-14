Josh Allen after a crushing loss to the Titans: “We got punched in the mouth early”

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry, right, sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) for a 10-yard loss in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Right from the get-go things went wrong for the Bills as they got crushed by the Titans on Tuesday night in Nashville.

On the Bills opening drive, Josh Allen was intercepted on a pass that bounced off Andre Roberts and into the hands of Malcolm Butler. As if that wasn’t tough enough, the Titans had great field position too taking over at the Bills 16-yard line.

“We got punched in the mouth early on and I can’t do that to our defense, put them in vulnerable situations and allow their offense to have short fields. I did it twice tonight and I take that heavily upon myself,” Josh Allen said after the game.

“We can’t do that, throwing that interception there, even the one in the second half. I got a little greedy on that one and made a bad decision, bad ball. I didn’t feel like I got fooled too many times tonight but it is what it is.”

The Titans capitalized and after just two plays, scored a touchdown. But Allen and the offense responded and capped off a 76-yard drive on their next series with an Isaiah McKenzie touchdown.

But things started to spiral out of control with more costly mistakes including too many pre-snap penalties and two more turnovers throughout the game. On the Bills first drive in the second half, Allen threw another interception. While the first one wasn’t entirely his fault, this one definitely was.

“The interception in the third quarter really hurt our chances. It’s a defense that they’re allowing you to take everything underneath and I got greedy, made a bad decision, threw a bad ball and really cost our team. They had a short field and we had three turnovers, they scored 21 points off it,” Allen said.

“When we turn the ball over three times and they don’t turn it over at all and they scored all three times on them so they took advantage of their opportunities but I think if I take what’s given there, if I even throw it over his head you know at that point in the game it’s a completely different situation.”

The Titans took over at the Bills 12-yard line after that interception after a 68-yard return by Malcolm Butler, his second of the game.

“We’re not gonna let this one loss define us. We understand you can’t win them all. We gotta be better disciplined you know turnovers, decision making on my part, penalties, costly penalties, drops early on, we gotta be better and it starts with me. Again, we’ll learn from this one, we’re not gonna make it a bigger deal than what it needs to be. We got a short week ahead of us and we gotta learn from this one and kind of forget about it as quickly as we can,” Allen explained.

And that’s exactly the kind of attitude they need to have with the defending Super Bowl Champions coming to town in five days. The Chiefs are also coming off their first loss of the season so both teams will be even more fired up to get back on track.