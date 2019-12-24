Jim Kelly talks about Hunter’s Hope during re-airing of historic game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Buffalo Bills don’t have to look far for inspiration as they prepare for the NFL playoffs. The team has a rich not-too-distant-history of playoff success. And they have a former player who’s faced plenty of hurdles off the football field.

Throwing a football was easy for Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. What wasn’t easy, his battle with jaw cancer and the loss of his son to a rare fatal nervous system disease.

It inspired Kelly and his wife to establish Hunter’s Hope in 1997 after their infant son was diagnosed with Krabbe Leukodystrophy. Doctors told the Kelly’s there was no treatment, no cure and life expectancy for infants was just 14 months.

Hunter beat those odds and lived for more than eight years. The Kelly family’s passion and dedication to carry out the Foundation’s mission remains strong today.

Jim Kelly talks about Hunter’s Hope in a special interview to be aired during a re-broadcast of the Bills historic AFC championship game. It landed them in their first ever Super Bowl and set a record that still stands today.

The game against the Los Angeles Raiders will be shown in its entirety Thursday night at 8:00pm on Fox23. Interviews with Kelly will be aired throughout the game and at halftime.