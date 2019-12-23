Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Dec. 23

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Bills gave the New England Patriots quite the scare, but the Patriots scored a late touchdown to come back and beat the Bills 24-17 at Gillette Stadium. The win clinched the Patriots the AFC East title for the 11th straight season.

Josh Allen went 13-26 through the air with 208 yards and two touchdowns against a stingy New England defense.