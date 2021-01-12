Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bring on the Ravens

Buffalo Bills

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After winning the first playoff game since 1995, the Buffalo Bills are rolling into the AFC Divisional round ready to face one of the toughest tests yet: the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Bills defense will have their hands full trying to contain 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Buffalo offense is preparing to take on the league’s top defense.

Head Coach Sean McDermott, Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, and Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier explain how the team is getting ready to host the Ravens in this week’s Inside the Buffalo Huddle.

More Sports News

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

NBA Stats

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report