Inside the Buffalo Huddle: Bills vs. Chiefs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are back in the AFC Championship for the first time since 1994!

The Bills will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, but the status of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still up the air after Mahomes was placed in concussion protocol during Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Browns.

While this season has been one for the record books for the Bills, as they head into the biggest game of the season against the top team in the league, staying hyper-focused this week is the main objection.