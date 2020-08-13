Injuries behind him, Mitch Morse ready for smoother start to second year with Bills

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 04: Mitch Morse #60 of the Buffalo Bills prepares to snap the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at NRG Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills center Mitch Morse had a rocky start when he first got to Buffalo.

He had core muscle surgery during mini camp and then suffered a concussion during training camp, leaving him little time to build chemistry with Josh Allen.

“It was not the most ideal for me coming in going back-to-back having surgery and then having a concussion during training camp so we didn’t get to work that much maybe six practices before the first game last year, not to make any excuses,” Morse said on a zoom call with reporters.

But now not dealing with any injuries and heading into his second year with the Bills, Morse feels more comfortable and able to focus on improving other areas of his game.

“For me I think crisper communication. I think something a center can do is make everyone’s job easier. Last year I think I was just caught really not on purpose but focusing on what I had and that would sometimes make me a mute when that’s not the time to do it. I think just learning how to compliment the people I’m playing next to since I’m starting to figure out myself,” Morse explained.

That communication with Allen should be even better this year, especially given the steps Allen has taken already heading into this season.

“I think Josh has really come into his own going into year three. It’s really cool to see the way he takes command and the communication is crisp, clean, it’s exciting. The moxie he’s got even in practice and attacking every walk through rep like a game rep is the way to get better,” Morse said.

Another aspect that should help Morse is the continuity on the offensive line this season. At the start of last year, this unit was completely revamped.

“It’s gonna be much better than last year hopefully. We had three new offensive line coaches and I think six free agents come in and one guy returning starting on the offensive line. There were a lot of growing pains but there were also a lot of times we got together and things clicked,” Morse explained.

The only snag is they’ll be without Jon Feliciano after he had pec surgery and is expected to miss two to three months. But Brandon Beane built depth on the offensive line in the offseason plus they just signed former Jets guard, Brian Winters.

“His body of work is very impressive. He’s put a lot of good games together, he’s started a lot of games. I think he’s hungry to be the best he maybe can be and be a good football player and I think that’s apparent even in one day in. He’s a good dude and we’re excited to be with him,” Morse said.

And when talking to Morse, you can’t help but wonder what his thoughts were on his former team, the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

“I have some really good friends on that team and I was happy for them but I’m in the place I need to be. I couldn’t be happier where I’m at. Watching that game I was happy for my friends, couldn’t be happier for them but I couldn’t care less at the same time because I knew where I was and happy to be there,” Morse explained.