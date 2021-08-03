‘I’m actually a little nervous for Carnival:’ Bills Mafia cruise sets sail May 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Can you imagine a Buffalo Bills tailgate that lasts six days straights on the open seas? Well, come May 2022, that will become a reality. Whether Carnival Cruises is ready for it, Bills fans are taking over a ship next year.

“We missed a year of tailgating, so we’re going to make up for it now,” Victoria Pascuzzi said, a lifelong Bills fan who came up with the idea of the cruise.

Bills Mafia will be in rare form come time for the home opener on September 12, but Victoria Pascuzzi is hoping to extend the season further to make up for a year lost with the fam-base.

“I just thought like, ‘imagine a bunch of Bills fans confined on a boat… just imagine the chaos,’ she said. “I tweeted about it, and it actually got a lot of traction.”

Victoria put the idea of a Bills Mafia cruise on Twitter, almost as a fanciful joke. But Bills Mafia doesn’t mess around when the idea of a good time is floated around. So, after receiving overwhelming support on social media, ‘Bills Mafia at Sea’ was born.

Victoria got a local travel agent on board and put out a survey, asking where people wanted to go and when was best to hit the open water.

May 2-7, 2022 was chosen. The ship will leave from Miami and travel to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

“Well when we win the Super Bowl and are celebrating on this ship,” she said. “I’m actually a little nervous for Carnival if I’m being honest with you.”

She’s a little nervous for the staff, along with other folks on board. She didn’t charter the entire ship, instead, she set aside between 1/3 and 1/2 of the cabins on the boat, so whoever else shows up is in for a real treat.

“So I feel bad for anyone on the ship who is there for a family vacation because they are in for quite the surprise when they get there,” she said. “But you know what, we’ll just take those people and turn them into Bills fans by the end of the cruise, so it’ll all work out.”

The price for the cruise is $1,050 for one cabin, which fits two people. That includes all food, port fees, and a pre-paid gratuity. There’s an extra fee for an upgraded room, excursions off the boat, and an alcohol package.

“I would bet my life that every single person on that ship will be doing that (alcohol package),” she said.

And The Shout Song will be played a lot.

“Once per hour every hour,” she said. “That’s the first thing I’ll tell the cruise director, ‘We’re going to need to play this on a loop, thank you.'”

If you’d like to sign up for the cruise, you can email sam@richtertravel.com OR victoria@richtertravel.com

There is a $150 deposit, and as of right now, Carnival does have a vaccine requirement.