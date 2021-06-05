Hilarious license plates turning heads on New York roads

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Life is about balance, right? And it seems like the Sabres are the Yin to the Bills’ Yang. So, a brother-in-law pair decided to play off the team’s stark differences right now and is turning heads on WNY roads.

Ian Wilke got his license plate first. It has the Sabres logo on followed by the words “ARE BAD,” thus: “SABRES ARE BAD.”

“It’s just kind of sad at this point,” Wilke said, talking about the Sabres.

Wilke played hockey growing up and even played during intermission at the old Aud as a kid. He’s been a Sabres fan his whole life, but lately he’s fed up and bought the plate to show his frustration with the team, and give people on the road around him a few laughs.

He’s even kind enough to help people out if he notices a camera in his rearview. “When I’m parked at a stop sign or stoplight I’ll always check in my rearview mirror to see if anybody’s behind me,” Wilke said. “I just wait a few extra seconds so they can get their good picture.”

Bart Nawojski got his matching plate featuring the Bills logo followed by “R BAD” after Wilke got his Sabres plate. “We actually made a bet where if the Bills would go 4-0, I would get the matching plates to go along with his and I was true to my word,” Nawojski said.

Bart is a massive Bills fan and season ticket holder, and said his family bleeds blue and red for the team. He even wore head-to-toe Bills gear for his interview with Channel 4’s Kelsey Anderson. Ian didn’t wear any blue and gold.