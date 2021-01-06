Gov. Cuomo won’t attend Bills game, says he’s giving ticket to ECMC nurse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After initially saying he would come to Orchard Park to watch this weekend’s Bills game, Gov. Andrew Cuomo now says he won’t be in attendance.
Last week, the Governor announced that 6,772 fans would be allowed to attend the playoff game against the Colts at Bills Stadium. Right after saying that, Cuomo noted that he would be one of those fans in attendance.
This met a mixed reaction from western New Yorkers, with thousands even signing a petition to ban him from the game.
That petition wasn’t the reason for Cuomo’s changed decision, though. After mentioning the U.S. Senate election in Georgia, where votes are still being counted, the governor said he will need time to rewrite his upcoming State of the State address.
Cuomo says that it’s because of this that he won’t be attending the game this weekend. Instead he’s giving his ticket away to a local healthcare employee—an ECMC nurse.
Unless you’re one of the fortunate fans who got a ticket to the playoff game, you can watch the Bills battle the Colts this Saturday.
