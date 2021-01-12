Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Coronavirus Outbreak
COVID in schools
Special Reports
Pass or Fail
Classroom Progress Report
Wake Up With 10
New York News
North Country
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Entertainment
Stocks
Top Stories
Capitol rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt identified
Poll: Majority hold President Trump responsible for storming of Capitol
GALLERY: Pets don their Bills gear!
Gallery
GALLERY: Bills fans show off their team pride
Gallery
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Ski Report
Mobile Storm Tracker
Weather 101
Traffic
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Senior Spotlight
The Big Game
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
Saints and Danes
Orange Nation
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Trimmings on 10
Giving on 10
Coats for Kids
No Neighbor Hungry
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Women’s Health
Rising Heroes
Yes, We’re Open
Time Warner/Spectrum Cable Box Power on Channel Setup
Pledge of Allegiance
Off the Beaten Path
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps and Site
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: Pets don their Bills gear!
Buffalo Bills
by: News 4 Staff
Posted:
Jan 12, 2021 / 12:07 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 12, 2021 / 12:07 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Amy
Photo courtesy of Amy
Bauer, courtesy of Ashley
Beau, courtesy of Briana
Photo courtesy of Deanna
Del, courtesy of Audrey
Photo courtesy of Erica
Bella, courtesy of Alyssa
Finn, courtesy of Billy
Hunter, courtesy of Lauren
Photo courtesy of Jason
Photo courtesy of Jocelyn
Ellie and Gibbs, courtesy of John
Photo courtesy of Keli
Photo courtesy of Keli
Photo courtesy of Kim
Louie, courtesy of Lauren
Photo courtesy of Lu Ann
Max, courtesy of Sally
Photo courtesy of Nicole
Phoenix, courtesy of Molly
Quinn, courtesy of Jack
Photo courtesy of Rebecca
Richard, courtesy of Matthew
Photo courtesy of Sarah
Photo courtesy of Stephanie
Stewie, courtesy of Steve
Photo courtesy of Sue
Tetley, courtesy of Ellie
Thor, courtesy of Lori
Toby, courtesy of Sue
Wilson, courtesy of Christina
Local Sports
Eric Guillot barred from NYRA races after racially insensitive horse name
Siena men’s basketball sweeps MAAC Weekly Awards
Erie County Executive says “everything went well” with fans at Bills Stadium
Carpenter carves up Fairfield in first collegiate start
Siena’s Peterson scores 21 in Saints’ sweep win over Rider
More Local Sports
NBA Stats
Download our news app
A Twitter List by WTEN
Click Below to set up your cable box
Coronavirus Outbreak
Massachusetts restaurants feeding people in need during COVID-19 pandemic
Albany County tops record for positive cases again, officials warn normalcy not expected until fall
LIVE: US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose
Live
Western Massachusetts remembers lives lost to COVID-19
Paycheck Protection Program reopens
More Coronavirus Outbreak
Classroom Progress Report
Teacher’s aide rescues first grader choking on meatball
Video
Teachers now eligible to sign up for COVID-19 Vaccine
Video
STUDY: New York’s kids face public health, poverty, racial inequity crises
Chaos in nation’s Capitol prompts classroom discussions in Vermont
Video
Local school district helps students ‘figure out the facts’ about the U.S. Capitol riot
Video
More Classroom Progress Report
Search for:
Sort by
Relevance
Newest first
Oldest first