GALLERY: Bills fans show off their team pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that after "successful implementation of the pilot plan to open Bills Stadium to fans last week," fans can attend the team's second home playoff game.

That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 16. Under this plan, approximately 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game after getting a negative COVID-19 test result and "adhering to all public health precautions."