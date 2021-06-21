Full capacity for Buffalo Bills home games this season

Buffalo Bills

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC/WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that there will be full capacity allowed for this season’s home games at Highmark Stadium.

A statement posted on the team’s website Monday reads in part:

“The Buffalo Bills are excited to welcome back Bills fans for the 2021 season. After learning of the guidance from NYS earlier this week, the team is thrilled to announce Highmark Stadium will return to full capacity this season.

The team says unvaccinated individuals will still need to follow CDC guidance by wearing masks. They also say that other protocols will be released later.

The Bills announcement comes one day after Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz rescinded a vaccine requirement for fans to attend Bills games. He tweeted the decision is based on few new COVID-19 cases, low hospitalizations, and good vaccination rates:

Single game tickets are available for purchase online now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

