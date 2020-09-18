From UB to the NFL, CB Cam Lewis ready to make an impact on Bills’ active roster

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (47) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cam Lewis made a strong push to make the Bills’ 53-man roster during a strong training camp going into his second season in the NFL and that hard work wasn’t forgotten. It helped him eventually find his way to the active roster.

Even though Lewis didn’t initially get a spot on the 53, the Bills brought him back on the practice squad and when the opportunity presented itself for a promotion, Lewis was ready.

After cornerback Josh Norman went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the Bills called up Lewis from the practice squad for Sunday’s season opener against the Jets when he made his NFL debut. Lewis played snaps on special teams in the Bills’ 27-17 week one win.

Earlier this week, he was put back on the practice squad but eventually moved back up to the 53-man roster.

“Beyond excited, Cam Lewis comes in every single day, comes in early, gets his film work in, gets his workouts in, since he got here he’s just been a guy that everybody’s noticed making plays on and off the field,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said.

“In the meeting rooms he’s answering questions with confidence, that’s big with a young guy, coach singles you out in the meeting room and you’re able to answer those questions quick. I’m beyond excited for him, a Detroit guy, mid-west guy, we have that little connection and I’m excited for him to show us what he’s got.”

Understandably, Lewis was disappointed when he didn’t make the 53-man roster out of training camp but that didn’t stop him from working.

“You’ve really got to control what you can control. I can control my play on the field and give a 110% effort every time, every play but I can’t control what the front office wants to do and all that type of stuff so I was just blessed enough to still have a job and being able to come back on the practice squad,” Lewis said.

“I felt like they liked me enough to bring me back so I just thought it was another opportunity to still go out there and grind because you never know what happens especially with this COVID thing you never know if you’re number’s getting called so just trying to be ready day in and day out.”

Something he was used to during his four years at UB saying head coach Lance Leipold brings in “real tough guys”.

“Guys that want to earn everything and earn every opportunity that they’re given so I just feel like it’s a mindset of that program that we’re really not that known but we’re getting there and we’re gonna work for everything that we want so a grinding mentality and that’s how we really operate,” Lewis said.

Last season Lewis was on the Bills practice squad and was able to learn from the rest of the guys in the Bills secondary and that’s carried over into now.

“My mentors right now are Levi Wallace and Taron Johnson. Just coming in last year and then this year as well they’re just showing me the ropes and how to be a pro. With Levi being an undrafted guy he came in and I was the same way and he really put his arm around me and showed me everything that I needed to do to stick around and make an impact,” Lewis explained.